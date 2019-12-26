Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

