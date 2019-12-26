Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.81. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.