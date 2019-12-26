17,870 Shares in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Veru Inc has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

