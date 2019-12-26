Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,260 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Maiden worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Maiden by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 164,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 685,298 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Maiden by 42.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

