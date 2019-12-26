Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Aqua Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.