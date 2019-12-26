Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avalon Globocare by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 42.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.