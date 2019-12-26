Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.49. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $86,259.72. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $178,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

