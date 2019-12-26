Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 115,402 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

