Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 918,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 346,640 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $12,015,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 9,725,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 634,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OCN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

