Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 12,207 Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,770,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 184.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,966,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,275,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The company had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

