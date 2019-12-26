Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,701 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

