Comparing Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) & Pagerduty (OTCMKTS:PD)

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $117.82 million 15.58 -$40.74 million N/A N/A Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 N/A -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Kiwibox.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagerduty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagerduty currently has a consensus price target of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Pagerduty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pagerduty beats Kiwibox.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kiwibox.com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

