Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

