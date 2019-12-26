Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.