Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.