Head to Head Contrast: Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) vs. Audentes Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BOLD)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 81.39 -$20.53 million N/A N/A Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.51

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00%

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Audentes Therapeutics 0 14 3 0 2.18

Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.43, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Given Audentes Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Audentes Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.