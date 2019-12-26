AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Critical Survey

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OCADO GRP PLC/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.49 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -184.78 AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 6.19 $1.18 billion $3.08 26.70

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

