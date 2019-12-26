Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.
Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile
SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
