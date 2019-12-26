Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

