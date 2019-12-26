SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $361,332.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 63.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

