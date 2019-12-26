Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 46.1% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.