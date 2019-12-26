SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.