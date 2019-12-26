ValuEngine Downgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Buy

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

