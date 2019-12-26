ValuEngine Downgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Buy

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
NASDAQ RRGB opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
