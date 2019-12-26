Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDSB opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.