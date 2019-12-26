Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.48. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 1,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 88,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

