BidaskClub Downgrades Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pra Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Pra Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

