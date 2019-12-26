PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PTCT stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

