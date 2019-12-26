Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

PLL opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.