Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Inseego’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities downgraded Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

