Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

