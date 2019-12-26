State Street Corp Has $9.14 Million Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.85% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $177,000.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $428.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.49. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.