State Street Corp Raises Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

State Street Corp increased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.57% of McEwen Mining worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $94,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.