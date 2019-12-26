State Street Corp Buys 270,395 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,395 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.10% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.41.

NYSE:CBL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

