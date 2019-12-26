Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

