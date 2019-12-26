Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

