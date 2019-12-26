Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.31

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.31 and last traded at C$25.31, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.48.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

