European Metals (LON:EMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 71859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

