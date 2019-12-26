Nektan (LON:NKTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.77

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 438550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

