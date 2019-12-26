Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 3482693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

