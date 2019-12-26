Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 192287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.81.

Cadence Minerals Company Profile (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

