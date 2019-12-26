Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $634.00

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.29), with a volume of 4317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $994,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 622.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.86.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.