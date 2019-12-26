Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CNSX:ISH) was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 94,200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Inner Spirit in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $0.40 target price for the company.

About Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. The company also markets, sells, and distributes watches, sunglasses, and related accessories, as well as provides watch repair services.

