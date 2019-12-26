Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.00

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.50), with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.47).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

In other Wilmington news, insider Mark Milner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($60,247.30).

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

