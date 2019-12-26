Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.00, with a volume of 427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$177.42.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$217.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.138 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

