Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.36

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.36 and last traded at C$48.31, with a volume of 86656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parkland Fuel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,364,778.50.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

