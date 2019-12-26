DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.99

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 1,822,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, Firefly Value Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 1,329,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

