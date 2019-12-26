Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.79

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 212458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of $725.14 million and a PE ratio of -23.16.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$94.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.5408853 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.