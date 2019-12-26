TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.20

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 3994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCP. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TC Pipelines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

