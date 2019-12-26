Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.25

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.25 and last traded at C$28.09, with a volume of 12888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$269.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2709408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.46, for a total transaction of C$66,144.25. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$810,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,079.32.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

