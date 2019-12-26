Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 11018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and a PE ratio of 49.00.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jacques Tredoux acquired 1,668,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £500,664 ($658,595.11).

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

