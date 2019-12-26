Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.28

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 6285327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $316.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

